Kenya: Covid-19 - Kagwe Calls Special Meeting as Kenya Cases Hit 70,245

15 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jill Namatsi

The Health ministry on Sunday announced 972 more Covid-19 cases in Kenya, raising the country's count since the first case in March to 70,245.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 6,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 789,952.

CS Kagwe further reported that 1,229 patients were in hospitals countrywide, 59 of them in ICU, and that 5,572 were in the home-based care programme.

Of those in intensive care units, 26 were on ventilatory support and 30 on supplemental oxygen.

Ninety six others were on supplemental oxygen, 79 of them in general wards and 17 in high dependency units.

The ministry said another 352 patients had recovered from the coronavirus disease, 253 of them at home and 99 in hospital, raising the total to 45,766.

Special meeting

The death toll increased by 20 to 1,269, with CS Kagwe speaking of "a very bad week" since the pandemic struck Kenya.

While noting that four doctors were reported dead on Saturday, the CS said, "This is a big blow to our health sector, considering that health workers are our frontline soldiers in this war."

The minister therefore called a special meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee on Monday to review the rise in infections as well as containment measures.

"We shall also deliberate on the issue affecting health workers countrywide, including the supply of personal protective equipment and other enabling measures as they combat the virus' he said.

Case distribution

All but 43 of the new patients announced Sunday were Kenyans.

The youngest one was five months old and the oldest 91, whereas 583 of them were male and 389 female.

Nairobi accounted for the 378 of the cases, Kilifi 139, Mombasa 115, Kiambu 70, Machakos 42, Nakuru 31, Uasin Gishu 29, Kajiado 23, Meru 21, Murang'a 16, and Busia and Nyeri 14 each.

Kitui recorded 12 cases, Kisumu eight, Kakamega and Tharaka Nithi seven each, Turkana and Kwale six each, Kisii five and Bungoma and Homa Bay four each.

And then came Nandi and Embu with three each, Trans Nzoia, Taita Taveta, Isiolo, Laikipia and Mandera with two each, and Samburu, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Makueni and Garissa one each.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

