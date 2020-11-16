Kenya/Comoros: Mulee Makes Two Changes for Comoros Tie

15 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has made two changes ahead of their 2021 Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros set for Sunday at the Malouzini Stadium in Moroni.

David 'Calabar' Owino and Lawrence Juma come in in place of Samwel Olwande and Eric Johannah. The rest of the team remains intact with Arnold Origi keeping his place in goal, while Masud Juma, who scored the equaliser in last Wednesday's 1-1 at Kasarani, leading the attack.

The Stars contingent landed in Moroni at mid-day Saturday aboard a chartered Jambojet plane after a five-hour flight from Nairobi and were booked in at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

The team had a training at the match venue Saturday evening. Egypt top the group with five points, same as Comoros, while Kenya are third on three points. Togo are bottom with one point.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

