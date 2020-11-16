Uganda: Kamuli Municipality MP Passed On After Brother Succumbed to Covid

Kamuli municpality Member of Parliament Hajjat Rehema Watongola has passed away barely two weeks after her brother succumbed to Covid-19.

Sam Mubialiwo, in his 40s, who was seeking the Jinja South Mayorship, recently passed on due to Covid-19, family sources said.

It's, however, not clear whether Hajjat Watongola got in touch with the deceased before, during and after he contracted the disease.

News of Hajjat Watongola's death started circulating on social media Saturday morning.

Mr Charles Galimaka, a resident of Kamuli, said a sombre mood engulfed Watongola's residence in Kamuli municipality.

"Currently, people are gathering while crying- following the news of Hajjat Watongola's death," he said.

Hajjat Watongola lost to Ms Masitula Namatovu in the September 4 NRM primaries and had intent of contesting as an Independent.

She joined the tenth Parliament after defeating FDC strong woman, Ms Salaam Musumba, who later challenged her victory in court, citing lack of requisite academic papers.

The deceased was married to the Kamuli municipality NRM Chairperson, Hajji Badru Watongola