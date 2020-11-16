Uganda: Covid-19 Vaccine Raises Hope, Anxiety Among Poor Countries

The news about the Covid-19 vaccine that is 90 per cent effective in stopping coronavirus infection, has raised hope that the pandemic will end soon.

The vaccine has been developed by United States-based firm, Pfizer and a German company, BioNTech.

However, questions by some health experts worldwide on the safety of the vaccine, number of doses that recipients will have to get for long term protection and whether people in poor countries will have timely access, have remained largely unanswered.

In a press statement released on Monday, Pfizer said the vaccine protects a recipient 28 days after the initiation of the vaccination, and it consists of a two-dose schedule.

Dr Bruce Kirenga, the director of Makerere University Lung Institute, said despite the unanswered questions, the news about the Pfizer vaccine has lifted hope among experts.

"We are dealing with a very difficult virus. And without the vaccine, we have gone back to square one. All the drugs that we thought would work are not working," Dr Kirenga told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

According to information on World Health Organisation (WHO) update on October 15, "all four treatments evaluated -remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon, had little or no effect on overall mortality."

These are the drugs being used in Uganda to treat Covid-19 patients. Uganda has registered 139 deaths, and globally, the deaths stand at 1.2 million, according to the WHO statistics.

Some experts are concerned that since the vaccine has been developed based on a new technology which involves use of particular genetic material called 'messenger RNA', the vaccine may not be safe.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), is, however, confident that the vaccine will be safe.

"RNA, in earlier studies have been found to be safe, and even the lipid nanoparticles that Pfizer is using to coat the vaccine," Prof Kaleebu said.

Prof Kaleebu, said WHO and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), are working hard to ensure that there is equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine.

"Access to Covid-19 vaccines can be ensured through donation by high income countries since most people in developing cannot afford it," he said.

Activists such as Oxfam international are also agitating for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine.

"Based on current projections, we expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021," Pfizer said in their Monday press statement.

The WHO statistics show that nine Covid-19 vaccines have reached the final stage of clinical trial and that 47 are at different stages of clinical evaluation.

Immunity

Dr Bruce Kirenga said at least 75 per cent of the population will need to be vaccinated to attain sufficient artificial immunity against coronavirus.