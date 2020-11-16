South Africa: Sunu Gonera's Feature Film 'Riding With Sugar' Debuts On Netflix This Month

15 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

Family and identity are really what his new film, 'Riding with Sugar', is about. It's the coming-of-age tale of a young Zimbabwean named Joshua who, having witnessed his parents being killed during the conflict, is living as an asylum seeker in Cape Town.

Sunu Gonera is glowing, a boyish grin projecting a youthfulness that's only partially constrained by facial hair liberally speckled with wisps of white.

Are these his lockdown locks? "Yes," he chuckles, fiddling with the shaggy beard. "Maybe I've discovered my identity as a wizened old man."

He's a jolly Yoda, though, exuding infectious brightness. He claims his "superpower" is the ability to make others smile and he loves making others recognise their own beauty, no doubt useful qualities when your job is herding a vast film or TV crew towards a shared vision.

Despite his lightness of spirit, there's a restlessness. His creative cup runneth over. "I struggle to turn off the flow of ideas. I have so many stories I want to tell. It's been like this for so long."

Which is why 2020's extended lockdown has been a mixed blessing. He typically spends eight months a year on the road, either...

