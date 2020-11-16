Kenya: DP Ruto Says Unified Voices on BBI Re-Evaluation Cannot Be Ignored

Nyeri — Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee to consider recent recommendations issued by various groups.

He said there was need to harmonize through a consensus, all the views raised so that the country can move forward together.

He said it was not a coincidence that several stakeholders had raised fundamental flaws about the report.

"If this programme is meant to build bridges, let us build bridges by listening and considering the opinion of everyone," he said.

He added: "Let us not look down upon the opinions of pastoralists, farmers, Parliament, Counties and religious groups. It would not be fair if we disregard the opinion of these stakeholders."

He spoke on Friday during the burial of Naivasha MP Jayne Kiharu's mother Shelmith Njeri Kairu 'Senior' and niece Shelmith Njeri Kairu 'Junior' in Tetu, Nyeri County.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Mwangi Gichuhi (Tetu) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet).

Others were Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Simon Kingara (Ruiru), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Mary Senata (nominated), Joyce Korir (Bomet), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo) Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi), Nasri Ibrahim (nominated) and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

The Deputy President dismissed claims that there was no time to amend the report.

Dr Ruto explained that it was not the fault of those giving new proposals that the report failed to capture their needs after two years of collecting views.

"How did we end up with a document with so many issues after a whole two years?" he posed.

The Deputy President said the BBI report had gaps that must be addressed for a consensus to be built.

At the same time, Dr Ruto asked Kenyans not to allow politicians to use BBI to divide them.

The Deputy President warned of a plot by a section of some leaders to create factions among Kenyans to advance their tribal and divisive politics ahead of 2022 polls.

He said: "I want to ask Kenyans that we should resist the division that is being forced on us that there must be those who support and those against."

The MPs appealed to the BBI steering committee to adopt an all-inclusive approach that would lead to a consensus.

They said they were keen on ensuring the country does not spend billions of shillings on a referendum at a time Kenyans are battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ndindi asked leaders to work together and avoid a costly referendum.

He said the BBI steering committee should consider the opinions of every group instead of dismissing those with alternative opinions.

He said: "We have no money to waste on a contested referendum. Let us sit down with the aim of having an agreement."

Kuria said the only way the BBI report would get the approval of Kenyans was for those in-charge to unbiasedly listen to the views of everyone.

He said: "If we do not sit down and listen to the opinion of everyone, we will oppose it."

On his part, Ichungwa faulted opposition leader Raila Odinga for dismissing the opinions of other groups saying the move goes against the spirit of building bridges.

He said: "If BBI is about building bridges, build real bridges not walls. Listen to all opinions."

Wahome said Kenyans would not support the BBI report if it has nothing for them.

She said Kenyan women were not happy with BBI because it had taken away seats they had fought for.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gachagua said Kenyans would not have have a problem with BBI if it had included issues affecting them, citing agriculture.

Jaldesa said it was unfortunate that the 2010 constitutional was being amended yet it had not been fully implemented.

Murkomen asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to prioritise saving the lives of Kenyans as opposed to BBI constitutional amendments.

He said it was unfortunate that the country was prioritizing BBI yet Kenyans were dying of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Governments all over have changed their manifestos to saving lives. I want to ask our President: what is going on in Kenya?" he said.

Kiunjuri wondered why the implementation of the BBI report was being rushed.

He said funds meant to facilitate a referendum should have been used to combat coronavirus.

"Why would you want to spend Sh16 billion on a referendum yet you cannot give your people masks?" asked the former CS.