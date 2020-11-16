Kenya: EPRA Slashes Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene Price

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has slashed the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene by Sh1.42, Sh2.21 and Sh2.10 per litre respectively.

Starting midnight, Nairobi residents will therefore pay Sh105.85 for super petrol, Sh90.70 for diesel and Sh81.63 for kerosene.

In Mombasa, residents will pay Sh103.45 for super petrol, Sh88.31 for diesel and Sh79.25 for kerosene.

Nakuru residents will part with Sh105.56 for super petrol, Sh90.63 for diesel and Sh81.59 for kerosene.

Meanwhile, Eldoret residents will pay Sh106.48 for super petrol, Sh91.56 for diesel and Sh82.51 for kerosene.

According to the Authority, the new prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreasing by 4.4 percent from US$331.37 in September to US$316.62 per cubic metre in October 2020.

During the same, diesel decreased by 7.42 percent from US$311.99 to US$288.83 per cubic metre. Kerosene decreased by 7.42 percent from US$282.09 to US$261.17 per cubic metre.

The free-on-board price of murban crude oil in October was posted at US$40.16 per barrel, a decrease of 5.17 percent from US$42.35 per barrel in September.

"The purpose of the petroleum pricing regulations is to cap the wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products, which are already in the country so that importation and prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers," says the authority.