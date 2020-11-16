Kenya: Magoha Says Unmoved By Transfer of HR Mandate to Kipsang

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has maintained that he is still in charge of the ministry and he will continue to discharge all duties assigned to him by the Head State.

Speaking a day after Public Service Commission (PSC) withdrew Human Resource management functions assigned to him at the ministry, Magoha said he is not perfect and defended his management skills.

"While I do concede that I am not perfect, in the process of reforms of the magnitude required to improve service delivery in the education sector. I also recognize that this process is bound to generate resistance if tangible results are to be achieved," Magoha said.

The CS pointed out that since he assumed office, he has managed to identify lapses often caused by field officers who he demanded must work hard and deliver quality services for the benefit of learners and parents

"In my many field visits I have noted that chronic absenteeism is the single leading cause of poor quality assurance and oversight by the Ministry. On this concern, I wish to confirm that for as long as I remain at the helm of the Ministry. I shall continue to ensure that all Ministry employees deliver services to the public as per their job descriptions," he reiterated.

"Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure that all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan Child, Parents and all education stakeholders."

On Friday, PSC Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said Magoha will no longer be in charge of human resource management, a move he said was meant to protect public officers from undignified and unwarranted attacks.

The role was withdrawn after a video went viral on social media, in which he dressed down a senior county education official in public, even telling him he was "silly and stupid."

Magoha insulted Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka over the state of Langas Primary School, saying it was dirty, even as the official explained that construction was underway. He had gone to the school for a tour.

Kirogo said all human resource matters requiring the attention of the Public Service Commission shall henceforth, be handled by Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang who is in charge of Early Learning and Basic Education .

The circular was addressed to chairpersons of Public University Councils and copied to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.