Kenya: DCI Intensify Anti-Narcotics Watch As Drug Trade Linked to Terror Financing

14 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations' anti-narcotics unit has heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been linked to the funding of terrorists organizations.

Terrorists groups are said to have shifted to narcotics trade to raise funds as traditional revenue streams take a hit from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million.

"The Isiolo-Moyale route has become a major transportation route but our hawked eye agencies have put in place stringent measures that have led to interception of bhang worth millions of shilling in the last one month," DCI said on Saturday.

Deputy Director Anti-Narcotics Unit Janet Shako said the proceeds of the narcotics are being used to finance terrorism activities, saying detectives will not relent on the ongoing war, until the trend is reversed.

She was speaking at the DCI headquarters, where two trucks found with tonnes of Marijuana concealed in modified compartments, was displayed to journalists.

Police arrested five suspects among them a woman believed to be the owner of the consignment, that had been sneaked in from Ethiopia through Moyale, destined for Nairobi.

To conceal the drugs, Shako noted the criminals have been using various tricks like use of water bowsers, fuel tankers , stuffing of drugs in fuel tanks, dashboards, spare wheels and most recently creating of additional compartments under buses, lorries.

The change of the mode of operation is as a result of the continued campaign against terrorism in Somalia, which has Al-Shabaab's main source of income disrupted or stopped, such as piracy.

And with the coronavirus pandemic, other means of their income have equally collapsed and terrorists like other law-abiding people are feeling the heat.

In the last few weeks, a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have nabbed tonnes of narcotics being sneak to the country.

DCI detectives also impounded on a 165 kilogrammes of Marijuana with a street value of Sh5 million.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.