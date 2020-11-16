Kenya: 4 Doctors Among 21 Coronavirus-Related Fatalities as Weekly Death Toll Exceeds 100

14 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Twenty-one people succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday raising the country's death toll to 1, 249.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the fatalities included those of four doctors who died within 24 hours lapsing Saturday.

"I take this opportunity to on my own behalf and on behalf of the government to send my condolences to the families and friends of the four medical doctors as well as those who have lost their loved ones to the disease," he said.

Kagwe noted that 1,080 people had tested positive for the virus within a similar period raising the country's caseload to 69,273 cases.

The new infections were identified from 8,322 samples which were tested.

"687 are males and 393 are females. The youngest is an 11-month-old infant while the oldest is 100," he said.

Nairobi County produced the highest number of the new infections after posting 216 cases followed by Mombasa County which reported 163 cases.

Kagwe said 262 patients under the home-based care program had cleared of the virus while 280 others were discharged from various hospitals countrywide bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 45,414.

The CS said 1,185 patients were currently admitted in various health facilities countywide while 5, 794 are on the home-base care.

"58 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 30 are on supplemental oxygen," he said.

Ninety patients were reported to be on supplementary oxygen out of whom seventy-five were in the general wards while fifteen were on the High Dependency Unit.

