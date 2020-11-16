Gambia: Govt Should Help GRCs ... Says SG

13 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Emmanuel Adomako

The secretary-general of The Gambia Red Cross Society has underscored the need for government to assist the society for it to be able to fulfill it mandates as a humanitarian society.

Alasan Senghore, who was speaking in an exclusive with The Point, acknowledged that most of the people in communities are in dire need of assistance when it comes to basic amenities.

He made reference to a case in Kanilai, a community that used to entirely depend on electricity to power its water projects in gardens, putting the burden of prepaid electricity bills amounting to tens of thousands of dalasis on locals.

With the advent of solar water pump project, he said, this daily nightmare among locals is now a thing of the past.

"The government has the obligation to support us locally as is done in other countries. This encourages international donors to do more for the people. The government has not been giving us subvention for the past 15 years which is obligatory."

Senghore maintained that the humanitarian organization will continue to try and identify the needs of the people and help in finding solution to it.

