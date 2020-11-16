Gambia: MAJaC Validates Curriculum On Communication

The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) recently reviewed and validated its Unit Standards and Curriculum on Communication at the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) headquarters in Kanifing.

The review and validation brought together education experts, sector players, curriculum experts and regulators.

Seventeen participants took part in the review process most of who are communication officers.

The event is part of MAJaC's plan to run communication courses that will prepare trainees with the requisite knowledge and skills to serve as communication officers/assistant, public relations assistant and or journalists.

At the event, Amadou Touray, director of Standards and Curriculum Development at NAQAA commended MAJaC for what he described as a 'job well done'.

"Bringing together sector players and other stakeholders to review such a rich content to make it better is a laudable initiative".

He thanked MAJaC for coming up with such a curriculum that will serve generations.

Mr. Sang Mendy, managing director of MAJaC said the academy designed the standards and curriculum to meet the growing demands of the public.

"On weekly if not daily basis, people walk into our academy and enquire about a course in communication. Knowing that in 2018, we conducted a pilot programme where we successfully trained 16 people in communication, we're building on what we already had to produce a teachable programme."

Participants at the event urged MAJaC to send their trainees on internship as well as reach out to institutions and organisations for collaboration, organise career field days and create a mentorship programme during and after the course.

This is the first communication curriculum developed in The Gambia to train students at foundation and certificate levels.

MAJaC also hope to develop unit standards and a curriculum for levels 3 and 4 (diploma and advanced diploma).