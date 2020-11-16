Gambia: Covid-19 - 24 People in Quarantine

According to The Gambia's Ministry of Health, the country currently has 24 people in quarantine. The country also has 19 COVID-19 patients in treatment or self-isolation (active cases).

The 192nd COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia as of 10 November 2020 (published on the 11th November 2020) added that 7 people were discharged from self-isolation.

No new COVID-related deaths were also officially recorded with the number standing at 122.

Meanwhile the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 9 new positive cases, bringing its total number to 15,744 cases. It registered 15,386 recoveries, 326 deaths and 31 under treatment.