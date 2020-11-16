Gambian Student Bags Excellence Awards in India

13 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Katim Touray, a Gambian student in India has recently bagged a prestigious award as the best student of the year at a recent ceremony organised by Federation of International Students Association in India, Pune.

Touray, who graduated with a BSc in Accountancy and Cost and Work Accounting (BCOM) from Pune University (PU), has been serving the interest of Gambian students in India from the onset of the association. He is among the founding pillars of the Association.

Touray was elected as the vice-president of the Gam-Ind students Association for the academic year 2018-2019.

During this period, he didn't only serve the Gambian students in India, but also served most of the foreign students' chapters in India. As vice-president of the Gam-Ind association, he demonstrated true leadership skills and know-how when it comes to his interaction with students all over India either Gambians or Africans in general.

He was among the people who led in the drafting of the association's first-ever constitution.

Touray has already made a name for himself and his reputation as a Gambian remains to be positive as here presented the country to the best of his ability.

To that end, members of Gam-India Students Association extend their hearty congratulations to Mr. Katim Touray for his outstanding dedication and sincerity to services.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.