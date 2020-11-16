Gambian Student Bags Excellence Awards in India

Katim Touray, a Gambian student in India has recently bagged a prestigious award as the best student of the year at a recent ceremony organised by Federation of International Students Association in India, Pune.

Touray, who graduated with a BSc in Accountancy and Cost and Work Accounting (BCOM) from Pune University (PU), has been serving the interest of Gambian students in India from the onset of the association. He is among the founding pillars of the Association.

Touray was elected as the vice-president of the Gam-Ind students Association for the academic year 2018-2019.

During this period, he didn't only serve the Gambian students in India, but also served most of the foreign students' chapters in India. As vice-president of the Gam-Ind association, he demonstrated true leadership skills and know-how when it comes to his interaction with students all over India either Gambians or Africans in general.

He was among the people who led in the drafting of the association's first-ever constitution.

Touray has already made a name for himself and his reputation as a Gambian remains to be positive as here presented the country to the best of his ability.

To that end, members of Gam-India Students Association extend their hearty congratulations to Mr. Katim Touray for his outstanding dedication and sincerity to services.