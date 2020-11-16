Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - Watch Out for Asymptomatic Cases

The population has been called to be vigilant as daily social interaction increases amidst new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With new waves of Covid-19 contamination being reported in several countries around the world, the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Linda Esso says Cameroonians must be extra vigilant. This, according to Dr Esso, is to preserve the comfortable results obtained in the fight against Covid-19, especially when it is known that there are healthy carriers of the virus (infected people who do not have the signs and symptoms of the disease). The Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health was speaking on November 12, 2020, during the daily press briefings on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr Linda Esso revealed that research into the new disease shows that around 55 to 60 per cent of those infected (or more than 1 in 2 people) is asymptomatic and young. As such, they unconsciously contaminate those around them, including the most vulnerable people (elderly people with chronic diseases) who are more at risk of developing severe forms of the disease and of dying from them. Asymptomatic cases, it was said, are therefore an important vector for the spread of Covid-19.

The health expert also noted that the Ministry of Public Health is working hard to continue to offer essential quality health care and services, in this delicate period of revival of activities in the various sectors in the country. Although everybody is satisfied with the gradual recovery of social, economic and cultural aspects of life, Dr Esso deplored the attitudes and practices of the majority of Cameroonians who do not observe the barrier measures which are meant to essentially limit the spread of the virus. Prevention remains the main weapon against Covid-19. That is why the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health called on the population to continue respecting the barrier measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Thus, people should wash their hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution at all times. Also, everybody should cover his/her nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing using the bent elbow. Also, individuals are upon called to avoid close contact with anyone with flu symptoms; maintain physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres; and above all, stay at home as much as possible and wear a face mask when going out.