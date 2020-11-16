Cameroon: Tackling Covid-19 Effects - National Assembly Proposes Recovery Measures

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril gave the measures as he chaired the opening plenary sitting of the November 2020 ordinary session of the House.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has commended government for the satisfactory results obtained in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, stating that although the pandemic has been brought under control, the population should continuously comply to restrictive measures.

He used the opening plenary sitting of the National Assembly for the November ordinary session yesterday, November 12, 2020 to propose a series of recovery measures to tackle the economic and social effects of the pandemic. He said the post COVID-19 economic recovery will require the formulation of innovative economic policies. The House Speaker suggested that it would be necessary to lend increased support to sectors like tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises, social economy and handicraft, properly implement the seven-point roadmap adopted during the 11th session of the Cameroon Business Forum. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril urged government to get the SME Bank out of the doldrums for good.

The November session of parliament would be devoted more importantly for the consideration and adoption of the State budget for the 2021 financial year. In this connection, the House Speaker said, the finance bill to be tabled before the National Assembly for consideration should be realistic and tailored to the demands of the country's actions and resilence, take Cameroon's concerns and international commitments into account. In specific terms, he said the actions that await government in 2021 include the completion of the decentralisation process, measures to facilitate the organisation of regional electios in Cameroon, implementation of the resolutions adopted during the Major National Dialogue, Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the South West and North West Regions, stimulate measures to uphold the special status granted the North West and South West Regions and support the package to disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR) Centres.

Security and political issues also preoccupied the Speaker of the National Assembly. He castigated compatriots, the organiser of the uprising , dubbed «Peaceful March » which he said was aimed at destabilising republican institutions and President Paul Biya who incarnates them. He reminded them that President Paul Biya was democratically and overwhelmingly elected in the October 7, 2018 election and also told them that « acceding to power through he ballot box is even the best. » From the rostrum, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril castigated spate of terrorist attacks against children and women in the Far North, North West and South West Regions . Stating that no cause in the world can justify such barbarism, he therefore said, «Enough is enough. »

During the intercession period of the National Assembly, the House Speaker said, the country was also hit by environmental problems occasioned by floods in the Littoral and Far North Regions. He lauded the manifestation of the President of Republic, Paul Biya and First Lady Chantal Biya's characteristic humanitarian gestures of solidarity to those affected by the floods. MPs also observed a minute of silence in honour of the memories of Hon. Harouna Abdoulaye of Mayo Louti Constituency and Hon. Saraou Bernadette of Mayo Kani North Constituency who died during the intercession.