Cameroon: Funeral of Regine Ngonda Bidjang - Merciful Prayers Rendered

A wake service alongside four other services were organised on November 12, 2020 in Mengon, South Region in honour of the deceased.

Five funeral masses were on November 12, 2020 in Mengon, Meyomessala Subdivision of the South Region offered in respect to the life of Regine Ngonda Bidjang, who slept in the Lord in October 2020 in Yaounde. Amongst the different masses were a wake service mass at 8 pm and a funeral mass at 4 pm to welcome the mortal remains from Yaounde. The other masses were offered at 11:00 pm, 2:00 am and 6:30 am this morning. Family members, well wishers, members of government and other officials showed up at the different masses to render their last respects to the departed.

At the wake service, the officiating minister was His Lordship Christophe Zoa, Archbishop of the Sangmalima Diocese with the sermon being preached by the Archbishop of Yaounde Metropolis, His Lordship Jean Mbarga. In his homily while welcoming the mortal remains at the Saint Albert Parish in Mengon, the Parish Priest, His Lordship Anatole Minkoumou drew inspiration from Luke 24:13-35 and Job 14:1-3&10-15 to explain the biblical and philosophical meaning of death. His meditation indicated death is not the end of everything but rather a passage from one life to another. He offered prayers to the Most High to welcome her spirit in His Kingdom after having forgiven her sins as we all are but mortals. Death, he insisted, is a natural process which will be undergone by all, for in order to journey to the world beyond of no toil, the human flesh will have to die and be laid to rest. For, from dust mankind came and unto dust man shall return, he reiterated while comforting the family of the deceased.

His Lordship Minkoumou said testimonies he got upon arrival at the parish reveal the late Regine Ngonda Bidjang lived a humble and God-fearing life as she was a devoted Christian and lived her life serving God and not man. The deceased and her husband, also of blessed memory, who was a Catechist, the man of God noted, are the main brains behind the St Albert Parish in Mengon which was created in 1960. Songs were chanted in the native languages of Bulu and Ewondo with a message of plea for the Almighty to welcome the spirit of the deceased in his bosom.

Born in 1928, Regine Ngonda Bidjang, elder sister to the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, will be buried today November 13, 2020 in Mvomeka'a in the South Region. She leaves behind family and well wishers to mourn her.