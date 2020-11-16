Cameroon: Last Journey of Mrs Bidjang - Solidarity With Presidential Family

The coffining and corpse removal of the departed elder sister to the Head of State took place in Yaounde yesterday November 12, 2020 ahead of her burial today in Mvomeka'a.

The Head of State, Paul Biya, and the entire Presidential family are no doubt in pain following the death of one of theirs, Mme Ngonda Régine Bidjang, but the compassion shown them and the comfort from the word of God certainly appeased their hearts at the difficult moment. The coffining and corpse removal of the deceased elder sister to the Head of State at the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital yesterday November 12, 2020 was an ideal moment for the officiating prelate to extend the sympathy of the entire nation to President Paul Biya and his family and to remind them of God's presence with the bereaved family.

In his homily drawn from Romans 8: 39 and titled, "Who can separate us from the love of God," the officiating prelate, His Lordship Jean Mbarga, Archbishop of the Yaounde Archdiocese told the bereaved family that God had conquered death on the cross and that the passing on of Mrs Ngonda Régine Bidjang is a transition from a mortal to an immortal body.

While qualifying the departed matriarch as someone who led an accomplished life on earth, sacrificing all for her family and country; proof being the mastery with which the family, through President Paul Biya, has been handling the nation for close to four decades now, His Lordship Jean Mbarga invited the mourners to follow her example for a better Cameroon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Death, the prelate said, has opened Mrs Bidjang to the world beyond where she will intercede for her family as an ancestor and to the church as a saint. The prelate used the requiem mass in the hall of the mortuary to deeply pray for an eternal rest to the deceased Mme Ngonda Régine Bidjang and comfort to her family. He said strength in moments like this comes only from God, enjoining the Presidential family to hold unto God, the author and finisher of life.

The homily crowned the soul-searching hymns that electrified the hall prior to the arrival of the First Couple, Paul and Chantal Biya at about 11:30 am. In a hall arranged in respect of barrier measures against Covid-19 and which contained essentially selected family members and close aides of the Head of State, mourners found solace in God's bosom. Hymns like, "I surrender all to Him... ," "In the Cross, in the cross, be my glory forever... " and "Near my Lord to Thee... " animated the air and comforted the bereaved that in God, death shouldn't scare, for God had conquered it on the cross of Calvary. A message which the Head of State and his family members took home as the corpse left the mortuary.

After the mortuary, the mortal remains of the departed Mrs Bidjang was conveyed to Mengon where a solemn wake mass took place yesterday night ahead of her burial today November 13, 2020 in Mvomeka'a.