Nigeria: Troops Rescue Nine Kidnapped Persons On Kaduna-Abuja Road

16 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that troops carrying out internal security operations, rescued 9 persons kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Kaduna State Government made this known in a statement, that it received operational feedback from the Defence Headquarters's Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) following Sunday's incident and inquiries from citizens on the development.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement, explained that the feedback goes thus:

"Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on a routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis on the Kaduna-Abuja road, received a distress call at around 4PM, of bandits blocking the main highway.

The armed bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt.

On getting to the location, the armed bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus with registration No. Kaduna: MKA-151.

The troops immediately mobilized and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later rejoined their colleagues after their rescue and a headcount. (Pictures attached).

Regrettably, the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.

The Kaduna State Government sends its condolences to their families and prays for God to grant them eternal rest.

Following this summary from the military, the government assures citizens and commuters plying the route that any emerging developments regarding the unfortunate incident will be communicated.

The government also assures citizens of Kaduna State that it will continue to work hard, in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve the security of the highway. It is also working with the Governments of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano States, as well as the Military, Police, DSS and relevant stakeholders on enhancing the security situation in the region."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.