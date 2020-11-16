Gambia U-20 to Rub Shoulders With Real De Banjul in Friendly Today

13 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team will rub shoulders with Real De Banjul in a friendly match today, Friday at the Qcity Football Field.

The young Scorpions hammered Busumbala Sonjonding 5-0, Gamtel 2-1 and Gambia Armed Forces 3-1 in their previous test matches before clashing with Real De Banjul, who are preparing themselves fit for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.

Coach Matarr Mboge will do all efforts to improve his side's weakness ahead of the regional football tournament.

Meanwhile, the young Scorpions won the 2018 WAFU cup after defeating host nation Liberia 2-1 in the final played at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia.

