Gambia/Gabon: GRTS to Broadcast Gambia-Gabon Game

The Gambia Football Federation Event Management Committee Chairman, William Abraham has stated that they have agreed with the state broadcaster (GRTS)...

to show Gambia's game against Gabon live during the return leg of their Match Day Four of the Afcon qualifiers in group D to be played in Banjul on Monday.

Mr. Abraham who was speaking in an interview with Esohna Sports on Thursday added that the agreement is necessitated as a result of CAF decision to play Match Day Three and Four of the Afcon games behind closed doors as part of restrictions towards the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

"In other to help Gambian fans clear their doubt about how and where to watch The Gambia-Gabon game in the return leg on Monday, we have agreed with the State Broadcaster to show the game live as well as provide coverage to another private television stations in the country," he noted.

He went further to say that the reason for the agreement is because the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has only allowed GRTS as the state broadcaster to show the game live.

"The reason for doing this is because CAF has only allowed GRTS, the state broadcaster to show the game live but we also agreed with them to help provide clean feed for other TV stations in the country,"

As part of CAF restriction for the spread of covid-19, he said, there would also be certain number of media personnel that would be allowed to enter the stadium.

"There would also be an amount of live commentary media personnel who would be allowed entrance into the stadium unlike the usual format. We also limit the number of media personnel that would also be coming from print, electronic and freelance."

He said that the decision was not their wish, noting that what they always wanted was to sell tickets for people to come and fill the stadium and provide support for the Scorpions each time they are playing.

"All these restrictions are geared towards the fight against the coronavirus. Even to enter the stadium during the Match day, there are a lot of measures given by CAF."

He noted that even the organising committee has to meet some rules and regulation before entering the stadium.

Asked why the GFF did not apply to have some fans enter the stadium, Mr. Abraham revealed that they wanted to be fair by disallowing everybody.

"We would be very unfair to allow only 5, 000 fans in the stadium. People will be angry at us and secondly the government does not yet allow the resumption of football in the country."