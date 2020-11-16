Gambia: Work in Progress At Banjul-Barra Ferry Terminals

13 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

As work progresses and getting towards the end, the technical experts and commission engineers from DAMEN Shipyard Holland and the Gambian experts of the Gambia Ports Authority Technical Department Saturday, 7 November installed the new landing for Banjul ferry terminal, while the one for the Barra was lowered on Tuesday, 10 November.

The work is part of the efforts to meet the 30 days notice given, starting from 21 October.

The management of Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) is working hard to complete the work at both Banjul and Barra terminals on or before the lapse of the issued notice, which is 20 November, 2020.

Momodou L. Sanyang, the public relations officer of the Gambia Ports Authority on Wednesday disclosed that experts working on the ferry landings are now at the adjustment point of the ferry landing "for better positioning of the landers."

He explained that the replacement of the landings is being handled by DAMEN Shipyard Holland, a recognised competent company that brought the Kunta Kinteh ferry to the country.

According to him, the old ramps had been there since 1977 and got rehabilitated in 2001.

PRO Sanyang disclosed that both Banjul and Barra newly installed ramps are modern ones and the operation "is both manual and electricity." He added that Barra and Banjul are ferry terminals that are the most highly used among the crossing points in the country.

With hard work and commitment of the experts coupled with the progressive work so far, he said, they are hoping to do trial tests of the operation of the ramps by Friday or Saturday.

Commenting on the durability of the ramps, he said the thickness of the metals of the new landers is up to standard and "experts from DAMEN Shipyards will continue to work hand in hand with the Gambia Ports Authority experts as the need arises."

