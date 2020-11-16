Gambia: Mobse to Release Grade 12 Results On Monday

Following the release of the 2020 Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examinations (GABECE) October 2020, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) will on Monday announce the release of the results of 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the Permanent Secretary Louise Moses Mendy, the announcement will be made at the Regional Education Directorate (RED) in Kanifing through a press briefing scheduled for 10 a.m., inviting all news outlets.

It would be recalled that all schools reopened generally on October 28 2020 following government's directive of their closure amid discovery of the coronavirus (covid-19).

The Gambia recorded its first case of the virus on 16 March 2020. The general closure, however, brought all academic activities in the country to a halt.

Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings has died at the age of 73.