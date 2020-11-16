Zambia: 'Venture Into Horticulture Farming'

16 November 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Chatula Kangali

KRI Research Institute has urged small scale farmers to venture into horticulture production to generate income throughout the year.

Chief executive officer Frank Kayula said horticulture production was done throughout the year unlike crop production which was mostly seasonal.

Dr Kayula said horticulture which consists of vegetable, fruit and flower production was a lucrative venture which small scale farmers should take advantage.

" Horticulture is a good source of income, produce like vegetable can be grown throughout the year unlike maize which is grown in the rain season. This is a sector which we should look at and take serious in reducing poverty," he said.

