Ghana: Pastor Remanded for Allegedly Murdering 90-Year-Old Wife

13 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi Tetteh

Cape Coast — A pastor of the Twelve Apostles Church at Wawase, who allegedly murdered his wife, Maame Amma Tawiah, 90, has been remanded into police custody by the Twifo Praso District court.

The court presided by Mr.Fovi Nukunu remanded, suspect, Kofi Prempeh, 80, into police custody, and adjourned the case to November 25.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Irene Oppong, said that personnel at the Denkyira Wawase Police Station, on Sunday, 3:30am received a report the suspect had allegedly butchered his wife to death with a cutlass.

DSP Oppong indicated that, the police after receiving the information, proceeded to Wawase and arrested the suspect, who attempted committing suicide after the crime.

She said the police found Maame Tawiah with multiple cutlass wounds lying in a pool of blood, dead.

The body, according to DSP Oppong was taken to mortuary at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

DSP oppong said the suspect after allegedly killing the wife, attempted committing suicide by cutting his throat.

She said Pastor Prempeh was treated and discharged at the Twifo Praso Hospital, and subsequently arrested by the police.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.