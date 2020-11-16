Ghana: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Self-Acclaimed Pastor

13 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a self- acclaimed pastor, Saint John Walker, for failing to appear before it.

The accused, had been hauled before the court, presided by Emmanuel Essandoh for allegedly stealing GH¢60,000.00,belonging to the complainant, Madam Darling Tuffour.

Saint Walker, who was charged for stealing when he appeared before the court about 12 months ago,pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.

The facts are that MadamTuffour borrowed GH¢100,000.00 to Maame Dufie, but she (MaameDufie) failed to repay the money, resulting in a misunderstanding between the two women, and they were not on speaking terms

The accused took advantage of the situation and collected GH¢60,000.00 from Maame Dufie.

Later, the complainant asked her son to collect the money, only to be told Madam Dufie had paid GH¢60,0000.00 in two installments to accused.

Madam Tuffour after receiving the information, lodged a formal complaint to the East Legon Police,in Accra, after which Saint Walker was arrested.

The case has been adjourned to November 24 for the next hearing.

