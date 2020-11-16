Ghana: Betway Supports 3 GPL Clubs

13 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

Online sports betting company, Betway has donated sports items to three Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs as part of its support for the clubs ahead of the start of the league.

The clubs are Aduana Stars, Ashantigold and Liberty Professionals.

Each club received soccer balls, agility ladders, training bibs and other sports equipment to assist in their preparation for the new season.

Betway Country Manager - Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, said the gesture would go a long way to support the clubs to do well in the new season.

Betway, he said, was committed to sports development in the country hence the support to the Amputee League teams, the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, the Golden Ahafo Deaf Football Club, as well as initiatives including the Betway Talent Search and Betway 12th Man.

Representatives of the clubs thanked Betway for their continuous support and were hopeful that the equipment will go a long way to support the teams.

The Ghana Premier League season starts tomorrow with Dormaa-based Aduana Stars playing Accra Hearts of Oak as the top-liner for the weekend.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

