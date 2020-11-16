Ghana: Cecilia Komnaki Togaba's Memorial Match

13 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

A memorial match will be played in honour of the late Cecilia Komnaki Togaba at the Town Council Link Park, Accra tomorrow at 2pm.

The ex-player who served as an executive member of the Great Mawuena Ladies Football Club passed away on Monday, November 5, 2020 and was buried the same day.

According to the organisers, the event will attract teams like Great Mawuena Ladies former players from 1992, retired national women footballers, Great Mawuena Ladies players from 1999-2010, Great Mawuena Boyz from 1999-2010 and the current team of Great Mawuena Ladies.

Notable players expected to feature include former Black Queens skipper Grace Adjoa Bayor, Lydia Ankrah, Patience Sackey, Genevieve Clottey, Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, Black Queens goalkeeper's trainer and former goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana Abiba among others.

Other past players of the club including renowned musician Dorcas Dankwa, known in showbiz circles as 'Abrewa Nana' will also be in attendance.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.