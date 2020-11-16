Ghana: Cecilia Komnaki Togaba's Memorial Match

A memorial match will be played in honour of the late Cecilia Komnaki Togaba at the Town Council Link Park, Accra tomorrow at 2pm.

The ex-player who served as an executive member of the Great Mawuena Ladies Football Club passed away on Monday, November 5, 2020 and was buried the same day.

According to the organisers, the event will attract teams like Great Mawuena Ladies former players from 1992, retired national women footballers, Great Mawuena Ladies players from 1999-2010, Great Mawuena Boyz from 1999-2010 and the current team of Great Mawuena Ladies.

Notable players expected to feature include former Black Queens skipper Grace Adjoa Bayor, Lydia Ankrah, Patience Sackey, Genevieve Clottey, Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, Black Queens goalkeeper's trainer and former goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana Abiba among others.

Other past players of the club including renowned musician Dorcas Dankwa, known in showbiz circles as 'Abrewa Nana' will also be in attendance.