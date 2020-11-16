Ghana: Bawumia Is a Son We Can Count On - Chief of Binduri

13 November 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Chief of Binduri, Naba Robert Akolbilla, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is an exceptional northern politician who thinks about the welfare of his people unlike "sombody".

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Bazua in the Binduri Constituency of the Upper East Region, the Binduri Chief said Dr. Bawumia has proven that he is not like "somebody" who would have exploited his own people.

"The essence of politics is to bring something to your people and not to take away something from them," said the Binduri Chief.

"Dr. Bawumia has brought a lot to his people. He has brought two regions to his people, not like somebody who would have taken away two regions from his people."

The Chief expressed his pride in Dr. Bawumia and also commended the NPP government for the numerous development projects that are visible in the Binduri community.

The Chief led his people's commendation of the Akufo-Addo government by listing several projects in various communities in Binduri.

The tall list of projects he mentioned included the construction of a modern district police station, drilling of 92 boreholes, hot meals to over 300 JHS graduates, construction of major bridges at Gbunbugu and Sakpari, construction of 10 dams in Binduri District, expansion of electrificity to rural communities, Planting for Food and Jobs, opening of more feeder roads in Binduri district, construction of 5 chips compounds in the district, construction of 20 lockable stalls at Bazua (10 at Binduri and 10 at 44 markets), provision of ambulance for health emergencies as well as the construction and establishment of a district hospital, which he said processes have commenced.

Vice President Bawumia, who is in the Upper East Region for a three-day tour, thanked the chiefs and the people for their warm reception and kind words.

He urged them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidate for the NPP to continue its good works in the Upper East Region.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.