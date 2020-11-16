Zimbabwe: Chin'ono in Fresh Freedom Bid

Jailed freelance journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, will, through his lawyers, make a fresh freedom bid from at the High Court following his bail denial by the Harare Magistrate, Marehwanazvo Gofa Court last week.

Magistrate Gofa dismissed Chin'ono's application for bail and ruled that he had a propensity to commit offences and hence should be kept detained in prison.

Magistrate Gofa's decision came after Chin'ono's lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights asked her to release the journalist from prison on bail as he would be ready to stand trial on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Chin'ono posted a message on his Twitter account intending to prejudice the matter in which Zimbabwe Miners Federation leader Henrietta Rushwaya is currently appearing at Harare Magistrates Court on charges of smuggling gold out of Zimbabwe.

Chin'ono, prosecutors charged, created some communication lines with some unnamed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers and got confidential prosecutorial deliberations which he published on Twitter on 25 October 2020 to the effect that Rushwaya was going to be granted bail without any opposition by NPA officers.

By claiming to be engaged in a relationship with the NPA, prosecutors said the freelance had jeopardised the integrity of the case against himself and that of Rushwaya. Chin'ono returns to court on 26 November 2020.

Apart from the case of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, Chin'ono will stand trial from 7 to 9 December 2020 before Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on charges of inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration during some anti-government protests called for in July.