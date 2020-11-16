Somalia Reiterates Ties With China Amid Taiwan Overtures

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Ahmed Isse Awad once again spoke about the Federal Government's position on Taiwan's independence in East Asia.

Minister Awad told the Turkish news agency Anadolu News Agency that the Somali government opposes Taiwan's independence and recognizes it as a Chinese island.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also pointed out that the government of Somalia is strengthening relations with the government of China, and is very important in this step.

Speaking further, Minister Awad pointed out that the Somali government is always ready to implement the agreements reached between the government and China, which are based on various aspects.

However, the federal government has previously warned Taiwan to violate the sovereignty and unity of Somalia, after Taiwan entered into a direct agreement with Somaliland, recognizing it as an independent state.