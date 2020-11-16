Somalia: Hirshabelle's New Leader Lays Into International Community for 'Ignoring' His State

14 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The new president of the Hirshabelle state of Somalia, Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe, accused the international community of not providing support to his administration during its development.

He pointed out that the international community has been slow to support the development of an administration in Hirshabelle, which is in crisis.

He said internal governance was established in Hirshabelle when it lacked support.

"The international community has not given us any support for the construction of Hirshabelle, and we have the people have played their role building Hirshabelle," said Ali Gudlawe.

President Gudlawe, praised the traditional elders, electoral commissions, youth and security forces for their work in the Hirshabelle elections, saying the international community has not played a role in the Hirshabelle elections.

President Gudlawe called on all sections of the community in Hirshabelle to work with the new administration so that all areas of Hirshabelle become more prosperous and secure.

