Sudan: One Killed in North Kordofan Attack, Fake Video Debunked

15 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Obeid / Jebel Marra — A man was shot dead in an armed robbery on the El Dabibat-El Obeid road in North Kordofan on Friday. In Central Darfur, a fake video circulating on social media has been debunked.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an eyewitness reported that that two masked gunmen driving a car intercepted a passenger vehicle travelling from El Dabibat to the North Kordofan capital El Obeid.

"They shot at the car, killing passenger Khaled Adel immediately," he said. The attackers robbed the other passengers of their belongings and fled.

Last week, the political and civil parties and forces in North Kordofan denounced the local State of Emergency, which was imposed on Monday in North Kordofan. Governor Khaled Mustafa ordered the new State of Emergency "to prevent crimes and other negative phenomena in the state".

Fake video

On Friday, the Central Darfur government denied that a motorcade of the state's governor, Adeeb Abdelrahman, was attacked while it was on its way from Zalingei to Golo in Jebel Marra.

The statement was necessary, due to circulation of a video on social media that a convoy of the state governor was exposed to gunfire by unknown people in the Jebel Marra region.

The statement stressed that there was no exchange or release of fire on the motorcade.

The press office of the Central Darfur governor said in a statement on Friday that the guards of the motorcade suspected the presence of gunmen in the Golo area of Osajayneg.

The guards dealt with them as a precaution "by firing warning shots at them." The statement stressed that there was no exchange of fire on the wagon of the governor and his delegation.

