Zambia: Emirates Refunds Customers $1.4bn

EMIRATES has returned more than United States (US) $1.4 billion in COVID-19 related travel refunds to-date, making strong and steady progress on its commitment.

More than 1.4 million refund requests have been completed since March, representing 90 per cent of its backlog, Emirates Zambia country manager Mohammad Bin Hafiz said in response to a press query.

"This includes all requests received from customers around the world up until the end of June, save for a few cases which require further manual review," he said.