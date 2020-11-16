Rwanda: Cecafa U-20 Cup - Rwanda Withdraws From Regional Competition

14 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The men's U-20 national football team will not compete at the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Cup tournament in Tanzania, the local football governing body (Ferwafa) announced on Friday.

The 2020 edition of the regional competition is scheduled for November 22 through December 6, and will also serve as qualifiers for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

In a statement, Ferwafa said that the decision to snub the tournament was taken after consultative discussions between the sports ministry and the ministry of education.

"After a long time in break due to Covid-19, schools have just reopened, the students cannot miss school for the competition. Most of the U-20 players are students who need to be school," reads part of the statement.

The surprise withdrawal from the competition comes just days after Ferwafa announced the coaching staff, led by head coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga, who would be in charge of the team in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Rwanda will host the Cecafa U-17 Championship from December 13 to 28.

