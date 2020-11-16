Kenya: Date of Mbilia Bel's Kinshasa Show Confirmed

Arrangements for the show to commemorate Congolese diva Mbilia Bels' 40th anniversary in music have hit fever pitch.

The show which is set to be held on December 11 in Kinshasa will be a one of the major comeback activities by the music star.

In September she paid a courtesy call to the DR Congo First lady Mrs Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi accompanied by her manager Jules Nsana, where plans for the show were initially discussed.

Speaking to Saturday Nation recently, Mr Nsana said the First lady had expressed support for the show where South African diva Yvonne Chaka Chaka has also been invited to perform.

"We have sent out invitations to various other leading African musicians to grace the show," Nsana said.

Mbilia Bel's France-based daughter Melody Tania Tabu (also a musician) is teaming up with coordinator Danny Bokombe in planning the show.

Melodie is among the several children by the legendary Tabu Ley who followed in his footsteps in music.

The back-up group during next month's show will feature seasoned bass guitarist and producer Lufombo Gode (who was formerly with the legendary Pepe Kalle's Grand Empire Bakuba Band).

According to Nsana, the show will be a VIP one with limited spaces available.

In Kenya many of Mbilia Bel's fans remember her for vocals on the perennial household hit song "Nakei Nairobi" alongside others like "Nadina", "Eswi Yo Wapi" and "Beyanga.

Her melodious voice has been idolised by many up and coming female singers globally doing Rhumba music. She had an illustrious tenure with Tabu Ley's Afrisa International from 1982 till her departure to pursue a solo career in 1987.

Meanwhile popular DJ Pierra Kenya will today be the highlight during the Park and Chill Show at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi,

The show dubbed "Chill in Your Car", which starts at 12pm to end at 9pm, will be an opportunity for disco fans who are also motorists to drive in and be entertained with the best of disco music.

DJ Pierra will team up with others like DJ Meal-Tone, DJ Sos, DJ Coco and Jay the DJ. There will also be plenty of food and drinks for revellers at the spot.

The show is a follow up to a similar one that was recently held at the same spot.

Elsewhere, popular dancer and singer Kanda Junior is currently involved in rehearsals for fter having taken a break from night shows.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, Kanda said he had been compelled to take a break due to the night curfew restrictions by the government over control of Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are hoping the night curfew timings will be eased to perhaps allow us to perform longer in the evening," Kanda said.