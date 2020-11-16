Kenya: Mombasa MCA Mohammed Hatimy Succumbs to Covid-19

14 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

Mombasa County government is mourning the death of nominated ward representative Mohammed Hatimy.

Hatimy, who was was also the ODM party chairman, Mombasa County, who succumbed to Covid-19.

Mombasa County Speaker Harub Khatri said Hatimy died early Saturday morning.

"We lost him this morning at around 3am," the speaker said.

Mr Khatri further said that the politician had been in intensive care unit at a Mombasa hospital for three weeks.

Hatimy was the chairperson of the assembly's Finance committee until his death.

He was among the seven MCAs who contracted the deadly virus prompting the closure of the assembly for 14 days.

ODM Party mourned Hatimy as a great man.

"The ODM family has lost a good man and leader. Hon Mohamed Hatimy, our Mombasa County Chairman and a second term nominated MCA in the County Assembly of Mombasa is dead. We shall miss you kiongozi," ODM said in a tweet.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Nick Mwendwa also expressed his condolences in a tweet saying, "RIP President! Till we meet again".

Kongowea MCA Abrary Mohamed said Hatimy's death is a big loss to the Mombasa County Assembly.

"Death is the way to go, we cannot escape. It is sad but we have to accept it. We may have had our differences politically but we want to stand with his family especially our Chief Officer for Medical Services Dr Khadijah Shikely who has now been widowed," Mr Abrary said.

There will be a funeral service at Masjid Ummu Kulthum before his body is laid to rest at the Kokowani Cemetery later Saturday, Mr Khatri said.

