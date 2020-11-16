Kenya: Zarika is Back! Kenyan Boxer Wins Vacant World Boxing Federation Title in Dar es Salaam

Kenya's Fatuma "Iron Fist" Zarika is the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) world female featherweight champion.

The 35-year-old claimed the vacant belt with a unanimous decision win against Patience Mastara from Zimbabwe on Friday night at Next Door Arena, Dar es Salaam.

The former World Boxing Council (WBC) world female champion scored 97- 93, 98-92 and 99-91.

The victory enabled Zarika stretch her record to 33 wins, 12 losses and two draws (33-2-2) while Mastara now has 5-7-3.

Zarika lost to Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado in her fourth WBC super-bantamweight title bout on November 16 last year in Mexico.

In the other bouts promoted by regional boutique marketing agency, Jackson Group, Tanzania's Hassan Mwakinyo claimed a fourth round technical knockout victory against Argentina's Jose Carlos Paz to wear the WBF Continental super welterweight title. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds.

"It feels great to be back after one year with victory. I want to thank Jackson Group for giving me a second chance for a world belt. I hope to defend the belt next year as I seek for quality bouts," said Zarika.

Zarika's coach Jamil Zafa said her boxer trained for only a month but still managed to secure victory. "It shows what Zarika is made of...she is a champion. I am really proud of her because she has a heart to do things," said Zafa, adding that all wasn't lost after Zarika lost her WBC title.

" I call on Kenyans not to relent in supporting her because she still has that dream of taking another shot at WBC title. Kenya should push for it despite WBC declining to grant her a rematch against Mercado," said Zafa.