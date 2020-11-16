Kenya: Former Kenyan Football Boss Mohammed Hatimy Passes On

Former Football Kenya Limited (FKL) president Mohammed 'Babady' Hatimy has passed on.

He succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Mombasa hospital where he'd been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit for the past week.

Hatimy was a long serving football administrator who was at the helm of football management in Kenya between 2005 to 2011.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa led the football fraternity in mourning Hatimy whom he described as a dedicated leader.

"This is a sad loss, not only for their immediate families, but for the entire Kenyan football fraternity and indeed to the nation as a whole.

"Hatimy was a dedicated leader of this beautiful game who worked tirelessly with his immeasurable contributions to make our football great. This is our collective loss," said Mwendwa.

"I worked with him for a long time and he peacefully handed over when I won the election in 2011. He was passionate about football matters may he rest well," explained former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya.

"We always consulted on matters football and he loved to see our national teams perform well," added former FKF vice chairman Twaha Mbarak.

Hatimy later served as nominated Member of County Assembly in Mombasa County and chairman of Finance Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in Mombasa.

"A beautiful soul has stopped beating. A great man has fallen. The ODM family has lost a good man and leader. Hon. Mohamed Hatimy, our Mombasa County Chairman and a second term nominated MCA in the County Assembly of Mombasa is dead. We shall miss you kiongozi," ODM said in a statement.

Hatimy will be buried on Saturday at 1pm in Mombasa County.

More to follow...