Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan Midfielder Set for Zambia Return

14 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Duncan Otieno is set to join Zambian Super League (ZSL) side Lusaka Dynamos on a two-year contract, Nation Sport understands.

Otieno has been training with Kenyan giants AFC Leopards for a while after parting ways with Zambian Super League side Nkana FC and the team announced his acquisition last week.

However, the highly-rated midfielder has now gone back to Zambia and is set to be unveiled by Lusaka Dynamos on Saturday.

"Lusaka have always been interested in his services and they made a good offer to the player which was irresistible. He is an experienced player who has played in Zambia before so settling in won't be a problem," a source at Shujaa Sports Management, the agency that represents the player told Nation Sport.

"He is very happy to be back in Zambia and is looking forward to getting started as soon as the paperwork is complete," he added.

Lusaka Dynamos is also home to Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed who joined the team recently after his move to Moroccan side Difaa El Jadidi fell through at the last minute.

