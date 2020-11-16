Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Exceed 69,000 As 1,080 More Test Positive

14 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya now has 69,273 declared cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease, the Health ministry said Saturday, reporting 1,080 new infections after analysing 8,322 samples in the last 24 hours.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further reported 21 more deaths in Kenya in the same period, raising the toll to 1,249.

CS Kagwe also announced that 542 more patients had been declared cured, raising the total number of recoveries to 45,414. He said 262 of them recovered in the home-based care programme while 280 were treated in hospital.

As of November 14, Kenya had tested a total of 783,304 samples for the disease, after confirming its first case on March 13.

The ministry said 1,066 of the new patients were Kenyans and 14 foreigners, 687 female and 393 female, the youngest 11 months old and the oldest 100.

Overall, 1,185 of the Covid-19 patients in Kenya are admitted, 58 of them in intensive care units (ICU).

Of the 58, 23 are on ventilatory support and 30 on supplemental oxygen. Ninety are separately on supplemental oxygen, 75 of them in general wards and 15 in high dependency units (HDU).

CS Kagwe said 5,794 people were home-based isolation and care.

County numbers

Two hundred and sixteen of the new infections were recorded in Nairobi, 163 in Mombasa, 103 in Nakuru, 64 in Kilifi, 60 in Baringo, 57 in Machakos and 56 in Kisumu.

Bungoma and Uasin Gishu each reported 41 new cases, Kiambu and Turkana 30 each, Migori 28, Busia 23, Kajiado 21, Kakamega 20, Kisii 18, Kericho and Nyamira 16 each, Nandi 15 and Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi 12 each.

Meru and Trans Nzoia counties each had eight new cases, Siaya five, Samburu four, Narok three, and Kirinyaga, Taita Taveta, Laikipia, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Vihiga, Kwale, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet and Bomet one each.

