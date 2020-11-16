Kenya: 26 North Rift Athletes Selected for U-20 Trials

Athletics Kenya North Rift Region on Saturday selected 26 runners to represent the region in the trials of the World Under-20 Championships to be held on November 20 and 21 at the Nyayo Stadium.

The pre-trials was held at the new Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County because the Kenyatta Stadium, which usually hosts such events, has been closed for renovations.

Athletics Kenya have been forced to go back to the drawing board after the U-20 championships, which were to be held in Nairobi this year, were postponed to August 17-22 next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the athletes who were to compete this year will not be eligible for the meeting because they have exceeded the age limit. The federation now has to make fresh selection.

Allan Kibet won in the 10,000 metres race after beating a strong field, crossing the line in 30:08 ahead of Asbel Kiprop who timed 30:11 while Shadrack Kipng'etich was third in 31:18.

In the 5,000m boys' race, Felix Korir triumphed in 15:23 ahead of Felix Kibet who was second in 15:24 while Gilbert Kosgei was third in 15:25.

Korir, a Form Four student at Chewoiyet High School, West Pokot County said he wants to qualify for the global event.

"This is my first race since Covid-19 struck. I'm happy with my performance and my focus is to run well all the way and make the team that will represent Kenya in the World Under-20 Championships.

"I had prepared well. There was no pressure, however, I want to improve my time during next weekend's trials," said Korir, who has been training alone at their home in Chewoiyet.

In the 5,000m girls' race, Feliciana Kanda took first place with 16:43, Jarrio Jeptoo clocked 17:12 for second place, and Linah Cherotich sealed the podium places in a time of 17:45.

Winny Chemutai bagged victory in the 1,500m race after clocking 4:35 beating Faith Kimutai to second place with 4:36 while Sharon Kipchumba settled for third in 4:37.

Chemutai, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County said that she was happy to win the race. She is eyeing a place in the team.

"The race was tight. This was my first competition since March, I want to do better and get a place on the team," she said.

Men:

10,000m:

Allan Kibet 30:08

Asbel Kiprop 30:11

Shadrack Kipngetich 31:18

Linus Kwemoi 31:47

Antony Ekai 31:51

5,000m:

Felix Korir 15:23

Felix Kibet 15:24

Gilbert Kosgei 15:25

Fredrick Yego 15:41

Charles Rotich 15:54

3,000m:

Timothy Kibet 8:22

Jonathan Kipkoech 8:25

Edward Mberia 8:30

William Kakuko 8:33

Jonah Kibet 8:41

800m:

Sheila Chepkosgei 2:12

Elizabeth Khatievi 2:20

Jemimah Loriswo 2:25

Women:

1,500m:

Winny Chemutai 4:35

Faith Kimutai 4:36

Sharon Kipchumba 4:37

Brenda Jepchirchir 4:42

Janet Jepkoech 4:46

200m:

Stellar Aspitar 26:55

Sandra Jepchumba 27:05

Ann Mbatha 27:58

Bicoty Chepkurui 28:22

Sharon Jelimo 32:05