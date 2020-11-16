Liberia: Guerrilla Warfare Returning to Liberia?

Urban Guerrilla Warfare is or has returned to Liberia, and the self-anointed leader is the popular, fearless, outspoken, insults-spewing PROPHET-KEY whose podcast is a top-rated Liberian-run talk show competing with another popular Radio Talk Show host, Henry Costa.

On his popular Thursday, November 12, 2020 show, Prophet Key said he had recruited former rebel fighters for his new urban warfare. He has openly called for former rebel fighters to join his crusade aimed at toppling the George Weah-led CDC regime.

Prophet Key said he sponsored the reported raid on the home of CDC Representative Acarous Moses Gray overnight, a claim Rep. Gray has denied on OKfm Radio today.

Two days ago on his podcast, Prophet Key called on former rebel fighters to attack the leadership in the government and to set fires to their homes. He promised to pay anyone who successfully attacks President George Weah, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, CDC Chairman Mulbah Mulbah, Maritime Commissioner Len Eugene Nagbe, and Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon.

Prophet Key alleged that Mr. McGill, Mr. Tweah and Mayor Koijee were responsible for the alleged food-poisoning death last month of Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan who died later in Ghana. He said Mobutu Nyenpan had refused to let President Weah have access to the "Roads Fund" funded jointly by the United States, the European Union and the Liberian government, responsible for the paving of roads in and around Monrovia. The Roads Fund was established by the the US government and the European Union during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Meanwhile, Mobutu's younger brother Ojuku Nyenpan issued a "Family Statement" last Sunday in which he denied that his brother was poisoned. The statement repeated the government's version that Mobutu died from natural causes of diabetes and stroke he suffered on September 3rd in Monrovia.

But Prophet Key countered that Ojuku Nyenpan was given $100,000.00 allegedly by the government/Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill to issue a family statement that Mobutu was never poisoned, otherwise, younger brother Ojuku would be dismissed from his Assistant Minister position at the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the Nyenpan family is reportedly bitter and divided and are pointing fingers at Ojuku Nyenpan for allegedly refusing to make public the medical/toxicology report issued by the hospital in Ghana that detailed the cause of death of Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan. A senior family member confided in me that unless the medical report is made public as demanded by another faction in the family, Mobutu's death will be like a monkey hanging on the back of both the government and family. More to come.

Jerry Wehtee Wion

Washington, DC, USA