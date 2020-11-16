Liberia: Mines and Energy Minister Inspects CLSG Transco Project in Yekepa, Buchanan and Mount Coffee Hydro

Yekepa — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has disclosed that a major milestone has been achieved by the Country through the CLSG Transco project which aims to provide reliable and affordable electricity across Liberia.

During a guided inspection tour over the weekend to Yekepa, Buchanan, and Mount Coffee CLSG Substations, Mines and Energy Minister Gesler E. Murray gathered that contractors have made tremendous progress in getting the transmission facilities ready for full utilization.

Minister Murray commended the CLSG team of technical experts, mainly the Country Manager, Jerry Taylor, for living up to the timeline of the project despite COVID-19 distraction. According to Minister Murray, the completion level of the project is at 97 percent. He is meanwhile admonishing the contractors to focus on the finishing touches.

When fully completed and energized, each of the five CLSG Substations will connect thousands of homes and business entities to the cross-border stable and reliable electricity, which Minister Murray described as significant to President Weah's achievement of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The Minister noted that reliable power supply at a cost every customer can afford, is a big boost to trade and sustainable macroeconomic growth and development across the Country. President Weah is expected to commission and dedicate the CLSG Transco Substations in December, this year.

The Mano River Union neighboring Countries, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra and Guinea are partnering through the CLSG project to scale up the provision of electricity for their respective peoples, through cross-border connections.

The Substations are located in Yekepa, Nimba County, Botota, Bong County, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Mano, Cape Mount County, and Mount Coffee in Montserrado. According to CLSG Country Manager, Jerry Taylor, four of the five stations are nearly complete and will be ready for the President's commissioning and dedication in mid-December.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank and other Donor partners of the Liberian Government are working collaboratively to achieve implementation of the CLSG Project by providing grants and loans.

The Deputy Minister for Energy, George Gontor, Assistant Minister for Energy, William Thompson, and Project Engineers from the Ministry of Mines and Energy formed part of Minister Gesler Murray's delegation that inspected ongoing works on the CLSG Substations in Nimba, Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties.