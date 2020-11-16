Liberia: Rep. Koffa Frowns At "Low Scale Patriotism" in Liberia - Urges UL Graduate Class Leadership to Uphold National Development Spirit

15 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — Grand Kru County District 2 Representative J. Fanati Koffa has frowned at what he calls "low scale patriotism in Liberia, urging the graduate school leadership of the University of Liberia to uphold such value.

At the induction ceremony of officials of the class over the weekend, Rep. Koffa said Liberians are more interested in negativity surrounding their fellow citizens, than highlighting their 'good works,' terming it as saddening.

"Patriotism in Liberia is at a lower end. We are more excited to go on the internet to see what is said negative on our countrymen, from our leaders to our end," Koffa decried.

He said upholding patriotism must be the responsibility of every citizen.

He expressed regret over the fact that no "one is willing to take on self-initiative" but to however, look up to national leaders.

He then urged the newly inducted leadership to uphold the spirit of patriotism and national development in their future sojourn.

"We are in a country at a time where everyone looks to government to do everything," Koffa lamented.

The Grand Kru County District 2 lawmaker sees national development as a most difficult thing, which he believes, the graduating class has begun.

Cllr. Koffa further informed the new graduate school leadership to be aware of criticism that may arise, encouraging those in the drivers' seat to remain committed.

He said: Remain committed not because you are just doing it, but because you intend to create a transformation."

Making remarks, UL President Dr. Julius S. Nelson said it is always good to practice the culture of peace than the culture of violence, adding, that the culture of violence doesn't promote development.

Dr. Nelson committed the university administration's willingness to work effectively with the graduate school leadership, once those in the leadership continue to show mutual respect.

He encouraged the graduates to speed up process of paying their graduating fees timely.

For his part, the President of the graduating class, Geeplay Nyensuah speaking on the theme: Respect for Leadership and Constructive Engagement," stated that mutual respect and constructive engagement is a hallmark that will help address the problems of constant protest at the campus of UL.

However, Mr. Nyesuah believes those in leadership must also demonstrate credibility and transparency in return.

"We the newly installed officers of the UL Graduate School seize this opportunity to thank all the students for installing us. We will first and foremost show respect for ourselves to carry out your mandate," Mr. Nyesuah said.

He said no one person has monopoly over national development, therefore, instead of disrespecting national leadership, there is a need to constructively help national growth.

The UL Graduate Class President at the same time emphasized the need that his leadership build such a relationship with the UL administration in order to make an impact on the UL students' populace.

Meanwhile, the graduating class has announced its intention to construct a computer lab at UL, for which they held a fund raiser during the induction ceremony.

