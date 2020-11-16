South Africa: Strive Masiyiwa Accused of Purloining Medical App and Defaming the Original Makers

analysis

Businessman Strive Masiyiwa and the African Union's coronavirus containment effort are embroiled in an intellectual property dispute with the makers of a medical app.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

An ugly kerfuffle has broken out at the highest levels of the African Union's coronavirus containment effort, with the makers of a medical app accusing one of Africa's most renowned businessmen, Strive Masiyiwa, of purloining their solution and using structures loosely associated with the union, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to try to raise funding.

Masiyiwa, who is also the convenor of the African Union's Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), and who was appointed to that position by current African Union president Cyril Ramaphosa, strenuously denies allegations of purloining another company's product and makes a series of serious counterclaims.

The dispute underlines the rich potential of the African medical market, particularly for technology solutions, which have been substantially boosted with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dispute is much more than a battle of the apps, in this case PocketPatientMD and Health Status Report (HSR), because apparently the parties had been working on the idea together, so the case involves claims of misappropriation of intellectual...