South Africa: 'We'll Do All We Can to Stop National Health Insurance Corruption,' Dr Nicholas Crisp Assures

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Acknowledging fears of corruption and maladministration in the proposed National Health Insurance Fund, predicted to receive up to R3-billion a week once it is in operation, the fund's developer Dr Nicholas Crisp, says they will do all they can to design a corruption-proof system. Though it is never impossible 'to plunder', they will try to make it as difficult as possible.

While they cannot exclude the possibility that the massive National Health Insurance Fund -- predicted to receive as much as R3-billion a week once it is in operation -- will be impossible to "plunder", they are trying their best to make it extremely difficult to do so, said public health consultant and developer of the National Health Insurance Dr Nicholas Crisp.

Crisp, with Sasha Stevenson from public interest law centre Section 27, took part in a webinar on Sunday 15 November facilitated by editor of Maverick Citizen Mark Heywood and supported by the Special Investigating Unit and Corruption Watch.

Crisp stressed that while the spectre of possible corruption and looting of the fund loomed large, it could not be allowed to deter plans to introduce the National Health Insurance, saying that the health sector was in dire and urgent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.