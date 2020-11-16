South Africa: 'We'll Do All We Can to Stop National Health Insurance Corruption,' Dr Nicholas Crisp Assures

analysis

Acknowledging fears of corruption and maladministration in the proposed National Health Insurance Fund, predicted to receive up to R3-billion a week once it is in operation, the fund's developer Dr Nicholas Crisp, says they will do all they can to design a corruption-proof system. Though it is never impossible 'to plunder', they will try to make it as difficult as possible.

While they cannot exclude the possibility that the massive National Health Insurance Fund -- predicted to receive as much as R3-billion a week once it is in operation -- will be impossible to "plunder", they are trying their best to make it extremely difficult to do so, said public health consultant and developer of the National Health Insurance Dr Nicholas Crisp.

Crisp, with Sasha Stevenson from public interest law centre Section 27, took part in a webinar on Sunday 15 November facilitated by editor of Maverick Citizen Mark Heywood and supported by the Special Investigating Unit and Corruption Watch.

Crisp stressed that while the spectre of possible corruption and looting of the fund loomed large, it could not be allowed to deter plans to introduce the National Health Insurance, saying that the health sector was in dire and urgent...