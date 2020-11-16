South Africa: Race Is On to Get EC Covid-19 Cases Under Control Before Festive Season to Prevent National Spread

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize will visit the Eastern Cape this week, warning on Sunday night that the government is under pressure to get an outbreak of coronavirus infections in the province, and specifically in Nelson Mandela Bay, under control before it spreads to the rest of the country. It is understood that Mkhize will announce the introduction of rapid antigen testing in the province this week.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize was expected to introduce rapid antigen testing in the Eastern Cape this week to faster identify patients with coronavirus infections. He said there was pressure to urgently get the outbreak of the disease in the province under control.

In a summary for the Eastern Cape Department of Health, officials described the outbreak of 8,682 new coronavirus infections in the province, most in Nelson Mandela Bay, as follows:

"The confounding factor is the misconception that lower levels of lockdown are equivalent to 'No covid-19'. Non-compliance to the regulations at taverns and unsupervised funerals have become public health risks, which may contribute to the spread of the disease."

The report said "self-defeating tendencies or practices by government departments, including long queues with no social distancing during the payment of social...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

