South Africa: JZ 2.0? Ace Magashule's Use of Jacob Zuma's Victim Script Is Likely to Fail

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Just like the former president did, the ANC secretary-general has attacked 'the media', the prosecuting authorities and those behind a 'conspiracy'. However, there are a number of important reasons this strategy seems doomed to failure.

The 2021 prosecution(s) of Ace Magashule will be SA's highest-profile political trial(s) since the acquittal of Jacob Zuma on rape charges in 2006 and the conviction of Schabir Shaik in 2005. Magashule looks set to follow a similar path to Zuma's many legal issues over the years. Some believe his political power may even increase through this process. And yet, there is a fundamental difference.

That difference: Magashule does not appear to have the control of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that Zuma was able to exert in 2009 to prevent the case(s) against him even starting.

On Friday, Magahsule used his time outside the Magistrates' Court in Mangaung to paint himself as the ultimate victim.

He claimed that he was being persecuted by the media, that the person who wrote "the book" about him did not write it himself but that it was written by other people. He claimed also that the fact the author (Daily Maverick Scorpio's Pieter-Louis Myburgh) was only...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.