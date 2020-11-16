South Africa: JZ 2.0? Ace Magashule's Use of Jacob Zuma's Victim Script Is Likely to Fail

analysis

Just like the former president did, the ANC secretary-general has attacked 'the media', the prosecuting authorities and those behind a 'conspiracy'. However, there are a number of important reasons this strategy seems doomed to failure.

The 2021 prosecution(s) of Ace Magashule will be SA's highest-profile political trial(s) since the acquittal of Jacob Zuma on rape charges in 2006 and the conviction of Schabir Shaik in 2005. Magashule looks set to follow a similar path to Zuma's many legal issues over the years. Some believe his political power may even increase through this process. And yet, there is a fundamental difference.

That difference: Magashule does not appear to have the control of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that Zuma was able to exert in 2009 to prevent the case(s) against him even starting.

On Friday, Magahsule used his time outside the Magistrates' Court in Mangaung to paint himself as the ultimate victim.

He claimed that he was being persecuted by the media, that the person who wrote "the book" about him did not write it himself but that it was written by other people. He claimed also that the fact the author (Daily Maverick Scorpio's Pieter-Louis Myburgh) was only...