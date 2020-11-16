Liberia: Young Liberian Women Acquire Vocational Skills

Act To Impact-Liberia, a local group has graduated more than 20 young women after vocational skills training in hotel management, catering, pastry, interior decoration and fashion designs, facial makeup, hair dressing and cosmetology.

Executive Director Morris G. McCarthy, said ati-Liberia is an organization intended to empower underprivileged young Liberian women with vocational skills to help transform their livelihood in society.

Director McCarthy stated that the organization also champions the fight against domestic violence, rape, drug abuse among the women, youth and children.

He stressed that the organization prioritizes skills training for young people to empower them for Liberia's socio-economic development.

He noted that empowering underprivileged youth especially, young Liberian women with vocational skills will go a long way to strengthening families economically across the nation.

Director McCarthy maintained that technical and vocational skills training for Liberian youth are critical toward the transformation of Liberia's development drive.

Eerier, the Political Leader of the Movement for One Liberia (MOL), Macdella Cooper said, Liberian women should prepared themselves technically, vocationally and academically to compete with their male counterparts in every sector of the Liberian society and globally.

Madam Cooper stated that despite the current situation confronting the nation, young women should embrace the storm and equip themselves adequately to be competitive in the job market, political arena and private sector.

She urged the graduates to remain focus to implement the skills acquired for the growth and development of the country.

She noted that the generation of Liberian women should change the narrative of their mothers and grandmothers who were marginalized over the years by men dominant, noting that what men can do, women can also do.

Madam Cooper stressed that the Macdella Cooper Foundation will partner with the ati-Liberia to provide vocational training for more young Liberian women to improve their livelihood in the country.

The first commencement convocation of the ati-Liberia was held at the Mount Olivet Bible Church over the weekend in Paynesville City, outside Monrovia.